Nicola Porcella is still focused on his father’s health, after he was hospitalized after catching COVID-19. The reality boy commented that, for the moment, he will stay in Peru, despite his plans to settle in Mexico.

Through your account InstagramHe told his followers that his father’s situation was complicated and that the doctors’ diagnosis was not good. However, so far, he has reacted well to the treatment.

Before a question from one of the users, the model also decided to clarify why he is not in the Aztec country, where he has many work projects to be finalized.

“I was leaving last Sunday, but I had to stay to be with my dad. and to support my family in everything ”, expressed Nicola Porcella on the platform.

The former member of This is war He was also consulted about the possibility of returning to the tuned reality of América Televisión. However, he asserted that his desire is to develop a career in Mexico. “I’m waiting for my dad to recover so I can continue with my dream,” he said.

Nicola Porcella supports Daniel Lazo in search of a mechanical ventilator

The singer-songwriter asked for help on social networks to find a mechanical ventilator available for his father Luis, who was infected with COVID-19. Through the platforms, he recounted the harsh situation in which his relative finds himself due to complications from the disease.

Nicola Porcella found out about Daniel Lazo’s case and decided to ask his followers for help. “I’ve been through the same thing and they don’t know how desperate it is to not be able to get an ICU bed to save the life of a loved one. I share this post so that you can spread it and help you. No one is free from this damn virus, “he wrote in Instagram.

