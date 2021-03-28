Nicola Porcella He did not hesitate to show solidarity with Daniel Lazo, who recently asked for help to find a mechanical ventilator in Ayacucho for his father. The reality boy used his social networks to spread the singer’s case.

Through his Instagram account, he asked his followers to disclose the interpreter’s publication and stressed that a few days ago he was facing the same situation.

“I’ve been through the same thing and they don’t know how desperate it is to not be able to get an ICU bed to save the life of a loved one. I share this post so that you can spread it and help you. No one is free from this damn virus, “he wrote on the platform.

On the last March 27, Daniel Lazo publicly told about his father’s state of health. The singer-songwriter revealed that in Ayacucho, where Mr. Luis resides, there are only six mechanical fans and there are others that cannot be used because there are no specialized units.

“My father dies because one health system cannot provide a ventilator to the other. It is probable that he will leave, as so many have left, but I do not want to remain silent, “he said.

Nicola Porcella’s father entered the ICU for COVID-19

After an extensive search, the Peruvian model was able to find an ICU bed for his father who suffers from coronavirus. Nicola Porcella He reported that his father had already been transferred and was hopeful of his speedy recovery.

Through social networks he dedicated a heartfelt message to him. “You don’t know how proud we are of you dad, despite everything you keep fighting and showing us how strong you are,” he wrote.

