What happened? Nicola Porcella, a participant in 'The House of the Famous', was invited to the largest charity event in Mexico: La Teletón. The Peruvian who started a new life in the Aztec country was in the public eye after a conversation he had with his youngest son was leaked live. His partner, Wendy Guevara, tried to warn him to turn off the microphone, but was unsuccessful. We tell you all the details in this note.

What was the conversation that Nicola Porcella had with his son Adriano?

After Nicola and Wendy Guevara participated as guests in the Teletón México, the former warrior left the set and left his partner to do her part. However, his voice could be heard in the distance, saying:

“They call me and I'm all worried. Now, please, son. I'm not yelling at you, I'm telling you not to do those things, not to play like that because an accident could happen. It can be very dangerous, please. Already? I ask you, please. Thank you son, play calmly. Don't scare anyone. I love you so much, okay? Bye, my love, I love you. Do what you want, turn the house upside down if you want, it's your house,” Nicola said nationally.

What did users say about Nicola's reaction to her son?

The videowhich quickly went viral on the social network TikTok, generated various reactions from Internet users, who made fun of the situation that Porcella went through as a father.

“Really only these things happen to Nicola”, “That's not a scolding, it's advising”, “Nicola and her Nicoladas”, “They wanted to do something bad to him and you hear a worried father”were the comments of the model's followers.