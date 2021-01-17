More excited than ever! Nicola Porcella has started the year in the best way by being close to fulfilling one of her dreams: completing her aviation career.

That is why the model recently resumed his career, which he left unfinished several years ago, and is determined to become a professional aviator soon.

In his social networks, the former member of This is war shared with his followers all the details of his first flight class in a video, where his happiness and enthusiasm for being on track to achieve his goal of being a pilot is evident.

In the clip, Porcella woke up excited and made a fun summary of his day for all his fans.

“It’s today, it’s today! I want to tell you that today I resume my racing career. I’m on my way to school, so you can’t miss it because today I’m back to flying ”, said the popular ‘Historical Captain’ at the beginning of the video in which he shows how his first class was.

“I leave you how was the experience of flying again and continue with a dream that is to finish my pilot career,” he wrote on his social network.

Also, a few days ago, Nicola Porcella shared a publication where she says that she resumed her commercial aviation career.

“Today is a very special day for me, today I resumed my career which I started 10 years ago and because of things in life I could not finish it,” he wrote.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

