Nicola Porcella, who had her father in ICU for the coronavirus, harshly criticized Diego zurek for having participated in more than one ‘COVID party’. When approached by the cameras of Love and Fire, the remembered ‘historical captain’ of EEG learned that his colleague minimized the health crisis by ensuring that “if people want to die from COVID-19, they should hold their meetings and let them touch, he will touch ”and could not hide his indignation.

The host of The Saturday Show regretted the statements made by the model and stressed that when a person contracts the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 It exposes everyone around it to contagion.

“I can’t believe they don’t understand that COVID-19 It not only attacks you, it is a very contagious disease, “he said. “And of course, he says ‘I can go through it,’ but I wouldn’t want to see his family go through what I’ve been through,” he added.

In that sense, Nicola Porcella recalled the hard times that he and his family lived when his father’s life was at risk because of the coronavirus. “(In) every call they give you from the clinic, you have to be prepared to think if your dad is alive or not,” he said.

Nicola Porcella and Miguel Vergara premiere The Saturday show

On Saturday May 1, the date on which Workers’ Day is celebrated, Nicola Porcella and Miguel Vergara premiered their digital program El show de los sábados.

“I am happy to share this project with you, brother. Today this new challenge begins, which is to entertain everyone week by week in their homes, ”Porcella commented on Instagram after launching her venture with the remembered actor from Asu Mare.

