The Peruvian team of Esto es guerra lost the final of the Guerreros Puerto Rico 2021 reality show. This was during the last edition that was broadcast on the last Thursday, March 18, by the Wapa TV signal.

After the defeat in the Caribbean country, Nicola Porcella, who was captain of the EEG team, dedicated a heartfelt message of farewell and thanks to his teammates for the effort they gave in the challenges.

“You couldn’t win, but I get the best of each of the guys I played with,” the Peruvian model began. Then, he expressed his admiration for the performance of the members.

“Hugo (García) is the best really, a boy who overcomes all the challenges that life can present him and continues to fight for him and his family,” he added.

The controversial character of the show praised the reality boy Israel Dreyfus for staying “focused and willing to help anyone.” While about Tepha Loza, he highlighted his “immense heart despite his injury.”

Similarly, he highlighted the strength of Macarena Vélez and Karen Dejo to fight against the opposing team in competitions.

“Thank you guys for dropping everything and overcoming your fears, I’m proud of each one. And Puerto Rico I will be eternally grateful to them, it started with a great rivalry and we ended up being brothers, they deserve that star. A heartfelt thanks to all those who supported us “, concluded Nicola Porcella in the publication of Instagram.

The defeat of the Peruvian team of This is war It was total, because the reality boy group could not get a point in the results table.

Two weeks ago, they traveled to Puerto Rico to be part of the program. Now, his fans await the return of the team to Peru.

