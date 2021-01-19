A stage ended. Nicola Porcella, known as the ‘historical captain’ of This is war, revealed that in his plans there is no longer a return to the famous Peruvian reality show.

The model, who became one of the most controversial competitors of Guerreros 2020, the Mexican EEG format, appeared on the program En boca de todos to tell details of his professional future.

Nicola Porcella revealed that he is awaiting the response of Televisa’s CEA to study acting, so he will not return to This is war. “No longer, i’m retired”, He commented.

“I have wanted to produce and thank God I am being given the opportunity. With her father (from Alejandra Campaña, her partner) … I am waiting for the response from Televisa’s CEA, to see if I can enter to take a course. There is a project that is not here ”, he explained.

Likewise, Nicola Porcella He took the opportunity to introduce his partner Alejandra Campaña.

“I’m very happy, we’ve known each other for a long time, it took me a lot (to win her over). She is a beautiful girl, she supports me in everything. We have many plans together as a couple and in a business way ”, he mentioned.

For her part, Campaña, who is Claudia Pizarro’s niece, highlighted Porcella’s qualities. “He’s a good boy, he’s an excellent dad, and I’m happy to be with him. It is as it is shown on TV as in person. I’m very happy, ”he said.

Nicola Porcella tells how he started his romance with Alejandra Campaña

Through a link with En boca de todos in September, Nicola Porcella gave details of how he began his relationship with Alejandra Campaña.

“We have known each other for a long time, I always invited her out … The last day (I was in Peru) we talked, I told her that I would be here for a while (in Mexico),” he said.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.