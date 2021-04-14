Nicola Porcella He was featured on the Love and Fire program. There, the hosts asked the former participant of This is War a series of questions, for example about his relationship with Angie Arizaga and his estrangement with the reality boys.

“My friends are gone, but Rafael Cardozo, Yako Esquenazi and Facundo Gonzalez are. Each one has directed his career in a different way. I value everyone, ”Nicola clarified.

He also commented that he has no problem with anyone, on the contrary, he wishes them all the best. “They are doing well,” said the former warrior.

The former captain of the ‘Cobras’ said that he does not have a bad relationship with Gino Assereto, much less with his brother Jota Benz, who is romantically linked to Angie Arizaga, his former partner. “I have no problems with anyone. I wish them the best and from what I see they are doing super well and really how beautiful ”, he explained to the drivers.

Given this, Rodrigo and Gigi asked him about his relationship with Arizaga. “Without going too far, I ran into Angie at a meeting, we greeted each other and talked. Everything is very good, ”said Porcella and clarified the good relationship he maintains with her despite the scandals.