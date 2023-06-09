nicola porcella He is the only representative of our country in the competition program “La casa de los famosos México” by Televisa. In that competition program, the Peruvian model was encouraged to talk about the difficult economic situation that he went through as a result of his abrupt departure from “This is war.” “I was left with nothing. I cried, I said ‘what did I do wrong’. I had no way to pay for my son’s school and I saw the apartment that I had bought ”, revealed the ex-partner of Angie Arizaga in conversation with her reality partners.

In that line, porcelain He took the opportunity to express his identification with other characters who have gone through these difficult moments. “Everything it costs you to get up from this and all the people against you (…) Because people keep attacking you, as if they knew,” commented the model.

#Nicola #Porcella #reveals #lost #leaving #quotEEGquot #didnt #pay #sons #school