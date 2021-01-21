Nicola Porcella will be able to continue building her artistic career in Mexico, as she will continue to study acting in the Aztec country.

Through his social networks, the model could not hide his emotion when sharing with his followers a news that he had been waiting for a few days ago.

The popular ‘Capi’ revealed that he was admitted to the Center for Artistic Education – CEA from Televisa, an institution from which renowned stars such as Fernando Colunga, Maite Perroni, Sebastián Rulli, among other great actors, have graduated.

Through a fun video on his Instagram stories, the former member of This is War announced his achievement.

“So happy to have joined the CEA”, wrote about the clip that he announced on his social network.

A few days ago, Nicola Porcella said that she had applied to the aforementioned artistic center in order to focus on her acting career and was waiting for an answer.

“I went by Warriors 2020. I am very grateful to everyone. It took almost 4 months and a moment to know how Televisa worked, if the opportunity arises, because we have been talking about it, to enter an acting school that is the CEA. I am waiting for an answer, if it is positive, good to pack bags ”, expressed Nicola Porcella in a funny sequence of Women in command.

