A few days ago, Nicola Porcella said that her father had begun to breathe without a mechanical ventilator. However, this Tuesday, April 6, the model communicated to his followers on Instagram that his father, who remains hospitalized by the COVID-19, had to be intubated again.

In addition, he revealed that one more member of his family tested positive for the dreaded disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, so you are looking for an ICU bed. “They do not know how difficult it is to have a relative in ICU. Right now my mother’s cousin can’t find a bed. My father has been intubated again, it is a long process between breathing and not breathing, ”he explained.

Nicola Porcella He also took a few minutes to ask his followers not to lower their guard and strictly comply with all biosafety protocols, in order to avoid more infections from COVID-19.

“There will be time to go out, to have fun, I tell you from my heart, take care of yourself and have a lot of empathy. Sometimes we are young and we say: ‘Ready, nothing is going to happen to me’, but to those who are by our side, who are people we love a lot, it can happen to them, ”he said in his Instagram stories.

Nicola Porcella’s motivating message to her father with coronavirus

At the end of March, Nicola Porcella dedicated a heartfelt message to his father, in which he encouraged him to continue fighting against the coronavirus, in order to recover and reunite with his family as soon as possible.

“You do not know how proud we are of you, dad, despite everything you keep fighting and showing us how strong you are, give it a little more, we are waiting for you to go to windward to fish,” wrote the model on Instagram.

Nicola Porcella

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.