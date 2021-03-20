Nicola Porcella is not going through a good time, since she learned bad news, which she wanted to share with her followers.

Through their stories of Instagram, the reality boy published a video and began by thanking all his fans who supported him after his short participation in the reality show on the Caribbean island.

“I want to thank all the people of Peru, Mexico and Puerto Rico. To all my friends who always write to me, Facundo González, Peter Fajardo, those in production, friends who are not on TV. The experience has really been very nice, we have removed the dirt. Today (yesterday, Friday, March 19) I woke up with my whole body in pain, I’m just going to the channel ”, commented the model.

Nevertheless, Nicola Porcella He also told about something that has left him very worried. Turns out that his father tested positive for COVID-19. Nicola indicated that this situation does not allow him to have the best spirits, since the man suffers from heart problems.

“Yesterday I found out that my father had COVID-19, they had not wanted to tell me so I would not worry, and as I have already explained, my father has heart problems, so today I’m not really looking forward to it, I’m a bit worried ”, he explained.

Nicola Porcella says goodbye to EGG Puerto Rico

After the defeat of the Peruvian team at EGG Puerto Rico, Nicola Porcella sent a farewell message and thanked the opportunity they gave him.

“You couldn’t win, but I get the best of each of the guys I played with. Puerto Rico, I will be eternally grateful to them, it started with a great rivalry and we ended up being brothers, they deserve that star. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us, ”wrote the model on Instagram.

The This is War team lost to Puerto Rico. Photo: Instagram capture / Nicola Porcella

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

