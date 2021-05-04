Nicola Porcella He showed his happiness by telling that his father is overcoming the coronavirus. The driver, who recently debuted in the digital space The Saturday Show, assured that his relative has already left ICU.

The former reality boy referred to the health status of his father during his first program with actor Miguel Vergara and revealed that in the next few days the doctors could discharge him permanently.

“Thank God it seems that my dad is going to be discharged. He was in the ICU for almost a month, he was intubated. Thank God it has already come out, because every day they told us: ‘prepare for the worst,’ “he said.

Nicola Porcella indicated that his father’s situation is no longer dangerous, but stressed that he must still follow strict medical therapy in order to overcome the effects of COVID-19.

“People do not know that this COVID thing is not going to happen and living it is a horrible experience. I lived it in my own flesh, Thank God my dad was saved but he is still with many sequels. But we are going to give him the treatment at home, ”said the former member of This is War.

Nicola Porcella dedicated a moving message to her father in ICU

Days ago, the Peruvian model wrote a message on Instagram dedicated to his father. Nicola Porcella’s father was still admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, so he decided to make a publication.

The current host of The Saturday Show shared a photo of his relative as a young man and stated: “I’m waiting for you to tell you that I’m doing it.”

