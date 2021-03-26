Nicola Porcella worried his followers by revealing the health status of his father, who remains hospitalized in a clinic after contracting the COVID-19.

Through his Instagram stories, the reality boy was affected because his father is intubated and uses a mechanical ventilator to breathe. You are now waiting for the availability of a bed ICU (intensive care unit).

“Excuse me, but I just woke up a little while ago. I did not want to get out of bed, I was very anxious, depressed, many things, but I remembered that if my dad could do it, he would have come to look for me and said: ‘stop, that way you won’t achieve anything, keep fighting,’ “he said.

“My father is already intubated, he is already on the ventilator, but he is not in ICU, we are waiting for bed. We keep moving forward, fighting for him. Thank you so much for your words. God knows why he does things ”, mentioned the Peruvian model.

In another of his stories on the social network, the former member of This is war published a request to God for the recovery of his father, Francesco Porcella.

“God, I have always trusted you, I know that everything you do is for a reason, but this time I ask you with all my might to save my dad. I would like to be in his place and for him to be at home watching television … I am not going to question your actions, but if a change could be made, I am willing to do so, “wrote the model next to a family photo.

