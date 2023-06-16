Nicola Porcella continues to generate news since he entered “The House of Famous” in Mexico. Now, it happens that the former reality boy caused surprise when in a conversation with his partner Emilio Osorio he asked him about a Peruvian singer with whom he was going to collaborate and it did not materialize, but he did not remember his name. The former member of “This is war” and “Warriors: Mexico” tried to guess the name of ezio olivewithout any success.

Angie Arizaga’s ex-boyfriend threw out some names of well-known national artists until the Mexican actor said “Etzio”, but he could not even recognize that it was Karen Schwarz’s husband, so he only managed to say: “I do not get it“.

