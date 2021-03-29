Nicola Porcella He decided to thank the support of his followers after communicating the admission of his father to ICU due to a COVID-19 infection. The model was calmer and gave an update on the health status of his family member.

According to his account Instagram, his father has shown a promising improvement and no longer requires the help of an oxygen machine.

“My dad is no longer in critical condition, he is responding super well to treatment. The machine, the ventilator that gives him oxygen, no longer needs it to breathe, they are only using it to lower the inflammation in his lungs. So we are on the right track. My dad is a very strong person, “said the Peruvian reality boy.

In the same way, he expressed his gratitude to all the users who helped him spread the case on social networks. “I have to thank everyone who has prayed for my dad to get better. Well, it is. It is a very positive Monday for me and my family. Thank you all, ”he said.

Days ago, Nicola Porcella was in an intense search for an ICU bed for her father. For this reason, he decided to show solidarity with Daniel Lazo, who requires a mechanical ventilator so that his father can overcome the coronavirus.

Nicola Porcella dedicates a meaningful message to her father after admission to ICU

The reality boy, who recently returned to the country after his participation in Guerreros Puerto Rico, highlighted his father’s strength in an emotional publication on his Instagram account.

“You don’t know how proud we are of you dad, despite everything you keep fighting and showing us how strong you are, give it a little more because we are waiting for you to go to windward to fish,” he wrote Nicola Porcella in the stories of the platform.

Nicola Porcella shared a family photograph in her stories. Photo: Nicola Porcella Instagram

