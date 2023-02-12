Nicola Porcella He was sorry for having been loyal to “This is war” and not work on “Combat”.

He doesn’t get over it. Nicola Porcella continues to be in the news due to his recent statements on the Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida program, in which the former reality boy revealed the salary he received in “Esto es guerra” and the negotiation he had with “Combate”, which he never came to fruition, which he regrets to this day. Angie Arizaga’s ex believes that if he had gone to the ATV reality show, his economic position would be higher today.

What was Nicola Porcella’s salary in “This is war”?

During a conversation on the “COM FM” podcast, Nicola Porcella said that when he first joined “Esto es guerra”, they paid him $1,200, but in the season that the program gained popularity and he was at his best, he received up to $10,000. However, he noted that the salary of the “Combat” boys was higher.

The influencer said that the salary of Mario Hart, Alejandra Baigorria or Micheille Soifer was more than his, because although “Esto es guerra” had more rating points, “Combate” offered a juicier payment to its participants.

The exorbitant figure that Nicola Porcella was going to receive in “Combate”

“I had a negotiation in a restaurant and I asked them for $18,000, and I asked Rafael (Cardozo) to go for $8,000, and I asked the person I was with, who was Angie (Arizaga), to go at that moment for $10,000. dollars, they accepted almost everything. Be careful, but when I was leaving, I said: “I am from ‘This is war.” Now I regret it,” said Nicola Porcella to Mario Irivarren and the “China” Hayashida.

Nicola Porcella admits that if he had gone to “Combate”

Nicola Porcella explained to Trome that if he had made a different decision, his economic position would be better. “’Esto es guerra’ was the most watched program on TV, I should have taken advantage of the opportunity I had, more than once, I don’t think I did it for a fool. Today I would have more money, ”said the former reality boy.