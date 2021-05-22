The reality boy Nicola Porcella and members of the production of The Saturday show They were in the north of the country providing help to the common pots and soup kitchens.

Through his Instagram stories, the model revealed that he was with a group of women who work in the community pots in Trujillo. In one of the images, the businessman details: “ Thank you, Monsefú, for the welcome. As we promised, at The Saturday Show, we are going to try to help as many people as possible in these difficult times … “ .

Nicola Porcella

Also, in another of the stories, the former member of This is War is shown talking to various women. “We know it’s a little bit, but that’s how small several things are accomplished,” he said.

Nicola Porcella revealed on her social networks several clips of what will be her next program on The Saturday Show, which will be broadcast on YouTube. Finally, before the premiere, the new host said that the program will focus on helping entrepreneurs, but also those who need it most.

Nicola Porcella celebrated her debut on The Saturday Show

The digital show premiered on May 1 on Labor Day, after being postponed due to technical problems. Through his account on Instagram, Porcella was happy and thanked Miguel Vergara.

“I am happy to share this project with you, brother. Today begins this new challenge that is to entertain everyone week after week in their homes, “he wrote.