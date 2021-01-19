In September 2020, Nicola Porcella confirmed that he had started a romantic relationship with the model Alejandra Campaña. From then on, the reality boy spoke openly of his romance; However, his girlfriend did not appear in front of the cameras, until this Monday, January 18.

On the return of On everyone’s lips On television, the former member of Esto es guerra and his partner appeared to provide details about their love story.

Nicola Porcella, the first to speak, assured that their romance is on the right track, which is why both already have projects together.

“I’m very happy, we’ve known each other for a long time, it took me a lot (to win her over). She is a beautiful girl, she supports me in everything. We have many plans together as a couple and in a business way, “he said.

After that, Alejandra Campaign He dedicated a few flattering words to Nicola Porcella and assured that he feels great admiration for him. “He’s a good boy, he’s an excellent dad, and I’m happy to be with him. It is as it is shown on TV as in person. I’m very happy, ”he said.

How did the romance of Nicola Porcella and Alejandra Campaña begin?

In a past interview with En boca de todos, Nicola Porcella told how he began his romance with model Alejandra Campaña.

The former participant of This is War said that both had a long friendship until she was encouraged to go out with him. “We have known each other for a long time, I always invited her out … The last day (I was in Peru) we talked, I told her that I would be here for a while (in Mexico),” he said.

Nicola Porcella very in love with Alejandra Campaña

Through his social networks, the reality boy shows his love for the Mexican model.

In an Instagram post, shared at the beginning of December, the Peruvian published a photo with Alejandra Campaña showing themselves very affectionate.

The Warrior 2020 competitor is very much in love with his partner. Photo: Nicola Porcella / Instagram

