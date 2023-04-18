Nothing was silent! Nicola Porcella He is currently away from the world of reality shows; However, the controversies do not leave him, such as being denounced by his neighbors for causing annoying noises in his apartment on several occasions. Recently, he was encouraged to give an interview to the YouTube channel “Tiempo muerto” with Giancarlo Granda and recalled passages from his life, in addition to criticizing the current cast of “Esto es guerra”, since he considers that they do not “add” to the program that catapulted to fame.

“The people who are in ‘This is war’ right now do not add anything, I do not know why they are there. If they took me back there right now and said: ‘Nicola, what do you have to do?’, I would get half of it”, commented the ex-partner of Angie Arizaga. Likewise, she said that she would think twice before returning to another program with that format. “To a reality show outside (abroad) I do return; in Peru, no. It depends, if I go out to compete against ‘EEG’, yes,” she added.

“This is war”: Mei Azo, former Miss Peru finalist, joins the reality show

Once again, a former beauty queen joins the ranks of “This is war.” This is Mei Azo, a model from Piura who repeatedly participated in Miss Peru and, despite the fact that she did not win the crown, she did manage to win recognition that helped her get opportunities in areas such as entertainment. On October 26, 2022, she made her entry official after going through a casting.

Why did they reduce the salary of the members of “EEG”?

It is not a secret that reality boys, especially those who work in “This is war”, receive high salaries that allow them to have a comfortable lifestyle. However, it was revealed that these remunerations came to decrease for various reasons, since his golden age was when he competed with the extinct program “Combate”.

“Those who have more time are the ones who earn the most or if it’s a super-media bullshit. Salaries are normalized. It’s not as much as before (…) I remember that Michelle’s contract was for more than $15,000. It was a lot of money, but today we are below that amount and because the situation in the country is not as before”, revealed the former producer of the television space José Luis Peña.

