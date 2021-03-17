Nicola Porcella moved his followers on Instagram by sharing a message in which he assured that the Peruvian team will perform at its best in order to become the winner of the final of Warriors Puerto Rico. In his publication, the model was proud of each and every one of the members of EEG Peru.

The former television host also confessed to his fans that he was about to reject the invitation to be the captain of the representative group of Peru.

“When they called me, I thought about it a thousand times before accepting; Then they told me who I was traveling with and I did not hesitate to take on this challenge to be able to represent EEG Peru in other country. I’m happy to lead a team with amazing guys and big hearts, ”he declared on his Instagram.

Nicola Porcella in Guerreros Puerto Rico

Nicola Porcella took the opportunity to thank all those who encourage the participation of EEG Peru in Warriors Puerto Rico. “Thank you all for the support you gave us from day one, tomorrow in the final we will leave our souls in each competition, I promise you,” he said.

Nicola Porcella explains Peru’s defeat at Guerreros Puerto Rico

A week ago, through a video on his Instagram account, Nicola Porcella tried to justify the defeat of EEG Peru in Guerreros Puerto Rico.

“The games are arms games and for the power game we didn’t have time to rehearse. Tepha (Loza) is ill and could not play. So there were eight of them and we were five, so we had to cover the gaps ”, commented the ‘Historical Captain’ of Esto es guerra.

