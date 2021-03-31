Nicola Porcella He is optimistic about the progress his father has shown, after having suffered complications in his health after catching COVID-19.

Through his social networks, the model reported that his father has been recovering and was optimistic about the evolution of his father. However, she mentioned that her father is still in an intensive care unit bed at a local clinic.

“He is moving forward, two days ago they told us that he was not spending the night and today his body is responding in an incredible way. My dad is a strong person who is fighting the virus, but we need to keep praying that God continues to help him out of this, “he answered in a question and answer session from his official Instagram account.

Nicola Porcella’s publication Photo: Nicola Porcella / Instagram

A few days ago, Nicola Porcella worried all her followers by telling that her father Francesco urgently needed an ICU bed. After achieving this, he reported on Monday, March 29, that his father had been responding favorably to the treatment and that his health was no longer in critical condition.

“I stop by to continue thanking the people who are asking me all the time, who are watching out for me, my dad, my family. I want to tell you that my father is no longer in critical condition, today we received the news, he is responding super well to treatment, “he said on his social networks.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

