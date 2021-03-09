The Peruvian reality boys of Esto es guerra got off to a bad start on the first day of competitions on the Guerreros Puerto Rico program.

The team made up of Karen Dejo, Hugo García, Macarena Vélez, Israel Dreyfus and led by Nicola Porcella lost in the premiere of the foreign reality show, which was held on Monday, March 8.

They all did a live broadcast with This is war Peru to tell details of their participation. There, Nicola Porcella, who is now captain of the Peruvian group, justified the defeat of his teammates.

According to the model, they had disadvantages because they could not adapt to the games and that one of the members had been absent.

“What happens is that the games are arms games and for the power game we didn’t have time to rehearse. Tepha (Loza) is ill and could not play. So there were eight of them and we were five, so we had to cover the gaps ”, explained Nicola Porcella.

Then, he praised his partner’s performance Hugo Garcia. “I take off my hat, he put the equipment on his shoulder. He is playing against the strongest here, who is a machine. He’s giving her a lot of fight, ”added Angie Arizaga’s ex-boyfriend.

Through social networks, many users requested the withdrawal of Nicola Porcella of the live broadcast that he did with This is Peru war, due to its controversial past.

