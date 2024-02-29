Fire. Reality TV star Nicola Porcella is once again in the eye of the storm, but no longer because of his successes on television and business in Mexico after the great popularity it gained after 'The house of the famous'. In that sense, in the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm', the peruvian chef Carlos Bustamante He reported that the reality boy scammed him and did not fulfill the promises he made before closing the deal for him to work at Taypá, Porcella's new restaurant. In addition, he accuses him of appropriating the recipes that he created for the gastronomic establishment.

What was Carlos Bustamante's complaint to Nicola Porcella?

Peruvian chef Carlos Bustamante gave an exclusive interview to 'Magaly TV, the firm' in which he accused Nicola Porcella of lying to him and defrauding him in the deal they made for him to work in their new restaurant Taypa. The cook stated that he was tricked into taking him to Mexico and then not giving him the job they had promised him and they stopped answering his calls. In addition to this, Bustamante alleged that the actor's ultimate goal was to steal the entire menu of dishes that he prepared specifically for this business.

“I am Carlos Bustamante, the chef of Nicola Porcella's Taypá restaurant in Mexico (…) and I feel cheated by Nicola Porcella and his partners, who brought me to Mexico with deception to steal my recipes and my presentations,” said the cook.

Although Nicola Porcella had opened his restaurant a few days ago, he would be facing a big problem after the recent accusations of the man who was going to be the main chef of the gastronomic business. However, this was not all. Bustamante also revealed that the former member of 'Esto es guerra' and his partner Germán Salinas would not have paid him what they promised him.

“I arrive here and pass the test, they offer me a house, they offer me a car, they offer me 2,000 dollars a month and travel expenses. In addition, all expenses paid, plus a house, which has not been fulfilled at all,” Carlos Bustamante attacked.

The chef attached videos and photos working at Taypá, he was even part of a segment of the 'Hoy' program, in which he was presented as the official chef of Nicola Porcella's restaurant. Despite this, he has not been able to communicate with the reality boy: “Nicola did not answer my phone nor did her partners, no one answered my calls.”

What did Nicola Porcella say about Carlos Bustamante's complaint?

Magaly Medina He stated that Nicola Porcella did not want to comment on this issue, but instead sent his partner, who defended himself by saying that Carlos Bustamante was never an employee of the business.

“There was never a formal hiring because his immigration status was in process. You can see it in the Immigration resolution. He was always treated with dignity. He, rather, did not hand over the apartment where he stayed and stole a cell phone “Porcella's legal representative explained to a reporter from 'Magaly TV, the firm'.