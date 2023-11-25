Although Nicola Porcella has become one of the characters of the moment in Mexico, the truth is that not everyone is happy with its presence. Such is the case of the famous journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who did not hold back in harshly criticizing the Peruvian reality boy for not having the necessary skills for an artistic project. He even called him “cynical” and “shameless.”

The former member of ‘The house of the famous’ He is once again in controversy over these comments, but this time not because of his relationship with Wendy Guevarabut for his supposed lack of talent.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante criticizes Nicola Porcella for not knowing how to sing

After Nicola Porcella announced that one of his next projects would include singing, the Mexican communicator openly expressed his discontent, as he believes that the reality boy has no aptitude in this activity. He also criticized the program in which the Peruvian would participate.

“How shameless this guy is, no, still cynicism, I’m going to record a song and I won’t sing. How are you going to record something if you don’t sing? That is the serious problem with this project, none of them are actors and they are made to act, there is no direction. Absolutely everything is missing, direction, acting, script, everything. The program is stupid. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Nicola Porcella has become one of the most beloved characters in Mexico. Photo: Televisa

Nicola Porcella has not responded to the journalist’s attacks

Along these lines, Gustavo Adolfo Infante continued the harsh qualifiers towards Porcella and the criticism of his new project.

“A bunch of upstarts, that the politician is not a politician, that the singer is not a singer. So, there is the result, the filth they presented. And still the man (Nicola) comes out with cynicism and a hard face to say that “He’s going to make us look like idiots. At least say ‘I’m taking classes,'” he said.

Despite the attacks, Wendy Guevara’s friend has not yet responded. However, her followers have come out in support of her, highlighting the achievements of the former reality star on several occasions.

