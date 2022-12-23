They dont want it. Nicola Porcella It has been the protagonist of some advertisements stuck in certain streets of the Miraflores district. According to a publication by Instarándula, some neighbors of the former reality boy have put up posters complaining about the constant and noisy parties in his apartment. Previously, the former member of “EEG” had received 16 complaints for organizing high-volume meetings on his property until late at night.

“Nicola Porcella, the most disrespectful neighbor in this area of ​​Miraflores, does not respect children, adults and neighbors. He disturbs at dawn with annoying noises from his apartment ”, says the notice pasted on a pole. In addition, they included the address where the former captain of the Cobras lives.

Nicola mocks the neighbor’s complaint

The constant complaints and denunciations against Nicola PorcellaApparently, they have not been enough to end the martyrdom for his neighbors due to the loud parties that he usually celebrates at his home in Miraflores. He even invited his neighbors over to his remodeled terrace.

“Here I am, remodeling the terrace. We are remodeling everything, buying everything new, so neighbors are invited,” said the former member of “This is war” in Instagram stories shared by the Instarandula account.

Magaly criticized Nicola Porcella for complaints

The driver Magaly Medina He questioned Nicola Porcella after the complaints and denunciations of his neighbors for his noisy parties. The ‘Magpie’ asked the former reality boy to mature because he doesn’t think it’s appropriate to make fun of those who only ask to live quietly.

“I think this guy would have to grow up. (…) For these people from ‘America today’ it’s funny that he bothers their neighbors. And the worst thing is that he accepts live that he does not have meetings on weekends, (…) so he does it on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday ”, he expressed.

Nicola Porcella attacked a neighbor of her building

The former reality boy Nicola Porcella was repeatedly denounced by his neighbors for noise in the constant parties that he organizes in his house in Miraflores until the early hours of the morning.

“She thinks she owns the building. What’s more, she has said that when I invite my friends she is going to call those of channel 9 to record from below, so she has said, to record my house, ”she said in a broadcast on her social networks .