Nicola Porcella He recalled his days in This is War during the broadcast of En boca de todos this Friday, February 5.

The Peruvian model was invited to the program for his 33rd birthday. There he shared a pleasant conversation with the hosts of the entertainment space.

The remembered ‘Captain of the Cobras’ spoke of his beginnings in This is war and the meaning it has in his life for having been on the reality show during the early years.

As you recall, the new season of the competition show was called EEG, the origin. Historical members such as Yaco Eskenazi and Mario Hart were featured in the América TV space.

Nicola spoke about Rafael Cardozo

In this regard, Nicola spoke of the essence of the program after its new name. As indicated, it would not be the same (by calling it “the origin”) without the presence of Rafael Cardozo placeholder image and the.

“No, no, what happens is that it’s different … What’s more, in reality, Rafael was definitely my nemesis, he was the one I always faced, he was the one who got me out of my box, but there was always that love- I hate that people didn’t understand it, ”commented the former reality boy.

“Rafael is my brother, without saying it sounds superb, because there are many important people, but This is war, the origin is not the origin without Nicola and Rafael,” he added Porcella.

It should be remembered that the model returned to competition programs last year. He was not in Peru, but was part of the Televisa Guerreros 2020 reality show.

