Nicola Porcella shared with her followers a very special date, because on a day like today her little Adriano came to the world.

This Tuesday, January 12, your son turns 9 years old. Therefore, the reality boy celebrated this great day with his son and gave him an emotional greeting through his social networks.

“Today 9 years ago you came to save my life. You are the little angel that God sent me. Happy birthday Adri, I love you with all my heart, “wrote the model on his Instagram account.

Post by Nicola Porcella Photo: Instagram capture

A few months ago, the popular ‘Historical Captain’ was reunited with his first-born son after spending a season in Mexico, where he was part of the Televisa reality show, Guerreros 2020.

After that, a few days ago, the former member of This is War, shared a moving reflection dedicated to his son where he reveals that his child “taught him to love.”

“My son, without a doubt, was the one who saved my life, the one who taught me to love, to get ahead, the one who lifted me out of bed with a hug, there is no doubt. I admire my beautiful chubby, “said Nicola Porcella in her Instagram stories

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.