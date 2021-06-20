Nicola Porcella celebrates Father’s Day away from his family and in the middle of his recovery after having confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis. The reality boy shared an emotional post on social networks with which he commemorated the date.

Despite is in Mexico for the recordings of Guerreros, the Peruvian model did not miss the opportunity to express his affection to his father and dedicate a tender message to his first-born Adriano.

In your account InstagramPorcella recalled the difficult moments she experienced when her father was hospitalized for complications from COVID-19.

“This day is very important to me. I think of the most important father’s days I have ever had, since I have my dad with me after almost losing him . Thank you for your unconditional love, may God fill you with health to continue enjoying yourself, “he wrote in said publication.

In the same way, he expressed his joy and pride at being able to count on the unconditional company of his only heir. In addition, he left a message for all his followers who celebrate the date.

“Happy day to me, I have the happiness of being the father of the prince that I love so much, my ‘Adri’. Happy day to all the dads who fight and work for their children every day and who, above all, fill them with love ”, he concluded.

Days ago, Nicola Porcella was relieved to report that his father was vaccinated against the coronavirus in Lima. The Guerreros México member shared a photograph of the moment in which his relative was inoculated and wrote: “Among all the bad things, I just received news that fills me with joy. My dad just got his first dose. “

Nicola Porcella’s publication. Photo: capture / Instagram

