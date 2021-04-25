On April 24, the production of the show The Saturday show Hosted by Nicola Porcella, he published an announcement on his Instagram account, where they reported the cancellation of the premiere.

The launch of the entertainment space was scheduled to take place live through its official YouTube channel, which has registered 548 subscribers to date.

However, in the letter it was reported that due to “technical failures” the streaming scheduled for 6:00 pm on Saturday 24 was suspended.

“Next week 01.5.2021 we will premiere our program. We apologize to everyone for the inconvenience caused, ”the publication reads.

24.4.2021 | Post of The Saturday Show with Nicola Porcella confirming the cancellation of the premiere. Photo: The Saturday show / Instagram

Meanwhile, Nicola Porcella, who had previously shared on her Instagram stories that the hashtag #SaturdaywithNicola figure in the Twitter trends of Peru, replied a capture of the communicating next to the legend: “Things that happen.”

For the premiere of The Saturday Show, the host chose Brazilian Rafael Cardozo, his former partner in This is war.

In addition, as a guest artist would be the new cumbia group Zona Libre by Angelo Fukuy, former singer of the Great International Orchestra, led by Christian Domínguez.

About The Saturday Show, Nicola Porcella pointed out that it is a space intended for entrepreneurs and that, being live, the public would have the option of participating from their home.

