Nicola Porcella revealed that she has canceled her plans to work at Mexico. For several months, the former reality boy affirmed that he had everything ready to return to the Aztec country, to which he traveled in 2020 to be part of the Televisa reality show Guerreros de Televisa.

The former member of This is War explained the reasons that led him to make the radical decision after his father Francesco Porcella was in poor health due to COVID-19.

“Are you going back to Mexico?” Asked the reporter from America shows to Nicola Porcella. The Peruvian model confirmed that its situation has been affected by the pandemic.

“It’s complicated … I don’t want to go back to what happened with my dad. I imagine that if something happens to my mother, my brother or a relative and I am far away, the truth is that it is not. I have decided to stay, “said the former reality boy.

In addition, he asked his followers to support the social cause of which he is a part together with Casa Huaycos and Respira Lurín for the construction of an oxygen plant. “They are going to raise funds, they can start making their donations,” he said.

About his new virtual program, Nicola Porcella said that the content of the segment will address issues related to the spread of the coronavirus.

Nicola Porcella speaks after winning Magaly Medina’s trial

During the statements he offered for the program Amor y fuego, Nicola Porcella commented on the defamation trial that he won against Magaly Medina in the first instance.

When asked about why he would have to receive civil reparation, the model clarified that he only wants him not to be more involved in the ‘Fiesta del terror’ scandal. “It has been so difficult, I do not wish him jail nor do I want money, I just want them to say: ‘Nicola has nothing to do with it’ and to close the matter,” he said.

What did Magaly Medina say about the trial with Nicola Porcella?

In December 2019, Magaly Medina referred to the complaint filed by Nicola. “Porcella lives his grayest hours outside of national television and no trial will improve the public’s perception of him. It is easier to try to blame me for the consequences of your lifestyle than to make a mea culpa, “he said.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.