A few days ago, Nicola Porcella revealed that her father contracted COVID-19, although he was hopeful that he would recover soon. However, the health of the model’s progenitor has been severely affected, so it now urgently needs a ICU bed.

This Thursday, March 25, the Former member of This is War He went to his followers to ask them to help him locate a place where his father can be cared for by specialized personnel.

“My people, I am not to do these things, I am a super strong person, but I think I have no other way out, my dad is very bad, I need one urgent ICU bed. I’m moving like crazy, my brother, I and the whole family, so I ask that if you know someone or know of some place, please contact me or my brother @francescodiegos “, he expressed through a video in his Instagram official.

In her message, Nicola Porcella thanked all those who have sent her words of encouragement in the hard time she is living to see her father fighting the coronavirus. “Thank you very much to everyone who messages me. We hope to get out of this soon, ”he said.

On March 24, through a post on her Instagram stories, Nicola Porcella said that her father continued to fight to overcome COVID-19.

“Difficult days. It is difficult for me to study, to train. I was able to see my dad and, if he continues to fight against that virus, who am I not to fight for everything he taught me to value and care for. You fight and win, I fight and win ”, wrote the model.

