Nicola Porcella He is determined to continue developing his career in Mexico. After returning to Lima after the end of Guerreros 2020, he reported that he has applied to a well-known Televisa acting program.

The former reality boy recently participated in a funny sequence in Women in command and assured that he wants to study acting at the famous Center for Artistic Education of the aforementioned television house.

As indicated during the broadcast of the program, he has applied for a vacancy for foreigners and is still waiting for a favorable response from executives.

“I went by Warriors 2020, I am very grateful to everyone. It was almost 4 months and a moment to know how Televisa worked. If the opportunity arises, because we have been talking about it, to enter an acting school that is the CEA. I am waiting for an answer, if it is positive, good to pack bags ”, expressed Nicola Porcella.

However, the driver also indicated that he will first take the time to evaluate some job opportunities in Peru. In addition, he stressed that it would be difficult to get away from his family.

“You have to analyze the proposals here, because I have a family. Remember that I keep my house, so you have to see that too. I have to put things in order here, but I’m thinking about it ”, said Nicola Porcella in Women in command.

