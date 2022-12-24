There is no doubt that the Christmas It is the perfect moment for reflection and reconciliation. Nicola Porcella, after starring in a confrontation with his neighbors that ended in a complaint, decided to make a mea culpa and ask them for a public apology.

Through his social networks, the reality boy published an extensive message where he talked about the differences he had with his neighbors, who did not tolerate the annoying parties he organized at his home.

Nicola Porcella reflects and apologizes to her neighbors

This December 23, Nicola Porcella publicly apologized to her neighbors after making them uncomfortable because of the noise that came out of her house and that caused about 16 complaints.

“People, many have been asking me about the issue of my neighbors and it is something short and simple. Since I lived in CDMX, I came to Lima for a short time and recorded the YouTube program on my terrace at night and was followed for the little time I had in Lima. Friends also came to visit me and have a drink, “acknowledged the model.

“ If you have seen me laughing at that, it is because I try to take everything in the best way. Because they even put dates where I was not in Peru but I understand, that’s how the press is when they want to generate news,” he added.

Nicola Porcella promises that the incidents at her home will not be repeated

Finally, Nicola Porcella shared the statement that she sent to her neighbors asking them to apologize for the case and promising that she will not be involved in a similar situation again.

“Through this, it is very important for me to express to the board of directors and to each one of the residents of the building my most sincere apologies for the annoying noises that have been generated in my apartment, of which I am the owner, which from this date I promise will not be repeated“, he pointed.