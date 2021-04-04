Do not lose hope. Nicola Porcella issued a new update on her father’s health Emilio Porcella, who has shown improvements in recent days, after contracting COVID-19.

Through your profile Instagram, the Peruvian model spoke about his state of mind and how the difficult family moments he is going through affected his weight.

“I should be happy because I have lost a lot of weight, but the truth has been because of all the worry, anxiety, moments of depression and uncertainty about not knowing if my father is going to beat COVID-19,” wrote Porcella.

“Thank God, today they disconnected him, they started to wake him up and he is already breathing for him. For me, it was a miracle, since many times they told me that my father was not going to be able to pass this. Thank you, God, ”he added.

Nicola Porcella on Instagram

Nicola Porcella on her father: “He’s getting ahead”

A few days ago, Nicola Porcella revealed that although the doctors had warned her that her father would not spend the night, she managed to come out of her critical condition and continues to fight.

“He is moving forward, two days ago they told us that he was not spending the night and today his body is responding in an incredible way. My dad is a strong person who is fighting the virus, but we need to keep praying that God continues to help him out of this, “he wrote on his social networks.

In addition, the 33-year-old famous thanked his followers for all the love and support they have shown in recent weeks.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.