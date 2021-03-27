Nicola Porcella announced that his father Francesco Porcella entered the intensive care unit (ICU) of the clinic where he has been hospitalized for several days for contracting COVID-19.

The reality boy broke the news through his official Instagram account. In his message, he took the opportunity to thank those who helped him and his family in this difficult stage that he is going through due to the critical state of his father’s health.

“Thanks to everyone who helped. Uncle ‘Franchi’ is already in ICU. All the family and friends are very aware and we are waiting for you here. Faith and patience, ”wrote the former member of This is War.

In the publication, the statement of his brother is also read: “Thank God and all of you, he is already inside the Intensive Care Unit. He is a strong person and he will beat this damn virus. I want to thank with all my heart and all those who took the time to write to us. Especially to the people who got together with my family to find my dad’s bed “

As Nicola Porcella commented in his previous publications, his father is intubated and using a mechanical ventilator to breathe.

It was on March 20 when it was reported that the father of the model had tested positive for the coronavirus. Back then, he revealed that his father is a vulnerable person due to suffering from heart problems.

