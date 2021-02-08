On Sunday, February 7, Nicola Porcella participated in a question and answer session with her followers through her stories of Instagram. One of the doubts he cleared up was about his return to Mexico.

“I tell you that in a few days I will start to pack my bags. After a week and a half I’m going to Mexico. (…) Finally ”, he revealed.

At the end of January, the ex-warrior announced that he had received his confirmation letter to study at the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of Televisa.

The objective of Nicola Porcella, according to what he told in a subsequent interview on the Women in command, is to strengthen his career as an actor, a facet that began in 2015 with his leading role in the youth soap opera Ven, baila quinceañera, where he ventured alongside his partner in back then, Angie Arizaga. Later he returned in I will find you again (2020) together with Alondra García Miró.

“I went for Warriors 2020. I am very grateful to everyone. It took almost 4 months and a moment to know how Televisa worked ”, he declared. Later, he assured that he would like to join the CEA “if the opportunity presents itself.” This would not be so far from its possibility because it is “talking” to the television house.

Finally, Nicola Porcella also reiterated that it is not in her plans to participate in EEG, the origin.

“Right now I would not return. I have other plans, projects ”, he assured, despite the fact that days ago he affirmed that the aforementioned season of the competition reality show could not be classified as origin because he and Rafael Cardozo are not there.

