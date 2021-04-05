Nicola Porcella, who represented Peru in the Guerreros Puerto Rico reality show, announced that soon will return to Mexico to develop his preparation as an actor in the CEA (Center for Artistic Education) of Televisa. The model confirmed this information through his official account of Instagram.

The reality boy specified that he will take flight to Aztec lands as soon as his father, who lived a fight against the coronavirus, is safe and sound at home. “When are you going to Mexico?” Asked one of his followers, to which he replied “I’m waiting for my dad to be at home. The way it is, it looks like it’s going to be very soon. AND I’m going to Mexico”.

Nicola Porcella He also again denied the rumors that suggest that he will rejoin the ranks of EEG this 2021. “I will not return to This is war. First, because they have not proposed it to me and secondly … I am very grateful, but I want to make my career in Mexico and give priority to the program that I am launching in networks, so I could not, “he said on Instagram.

Nicola Porcella’s father is already breathing without a mechanical ventilator

On April 3, Nicola Porcella confirmed that her father, who contracted COVID-19, can now breathe without a mechanical ventilator, and indicated that his recovery is on the right track.

“Thank God, today they disconnected him, they started to wake him up and he is already breathing for him. For me, it was a miracle, since many times they told me that my father was not going to be able to pass this. Thank you, God ”, he explained.

