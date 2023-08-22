There is no doubt that Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara have generated a stir during and after their participation in ‘The House of Famous Mexico’. After the end of the Mexican reality show, they have not stopped with a series of interviews, in which the public’s request to continue watching them together after showing great chemistry on screens was replicated. It is so that the producer John Osoriowho was the head of several successful novels of Televisamade an announcement that will thrill ‘Wencola’ fans.

Will Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcela act in a soap opera?

John Osoriofamous Mexican producer of Televisa and father of the singer Emilio Osorio, was in the live broadcast of a content creator on TikTok, when he was heard confirming from his own voice that Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara will be in one of their well-known soap operas in that country. This would be ‘Love without a recipe’, a project the producer is working on.

“They are the first to know. Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara are going to be in my novel. It will be ‘Wencola’. So that they know that I always listen to the fans, Team Infierno is ‘cannon’, with everything”he expressed.

Did Wendy Guevara criticize Peruvian TV?

The influencer Wendy Guevara He made a live broadcast on his social networks and at one point launched a criticism against some television programs. He claimed that they now show interest in the Peruvian model after reaching the final of “La casa de los famosos” when they treated him badly in the past, said the Mexican celebrity.

“Nicola, what a pleasure to greet you. He is already in Peru, he has already gone there (…). First, they did not want him and now they are going to open the doors for him, which once they closed him. “Nico” was hated there… they stepped on it for them to continue on top and now they already want it,” he said.

