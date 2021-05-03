After being postponed due to “technical failures”, Nicola Porcella’s digital program premiered this Saturday, May 1, on Labor Day. The former reality boy had the actor as a partner Miguel Vergara, remembered for his role in the Asu Mare films.

Through his social networks, the ex-host of Todo por amor celebrated his debut in The Saturday show, name of the digital space.

With a message on Instagram, he expressed his happiness for this new opportunity in his professional career. Also, he was grateful to have a colleague with a lot of artistic talent.

“ I am happy to share this project with you, brother . Today this new challenge begins, which is to entertain everyone week by week in their homes ”, wrote Nicola Porcella.

For her part, Vergara also shared her joy at being part of the project alongside the model. “I want to thank Daddy God, Nicola Porcella and our producer for the opportunity provided,” he added.

Nicola’s message on social media. Photo: capture / Instagram

Nicola Porcella decides not to travel to Mexico

As a result of the delicate situation in which his father was, who was infected with COVID-19, the former reality show made the decision to stay in Peru.

“It’s complicated. I no longer want to go through what happened with my dad. I imagine that if something happens to my mother, my brother or a relative and I am far away, the truth is that it is not. I have decided to stay, “he said in statements to America Shows.

