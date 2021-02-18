Nicola Porcella is about to resume her artistic career in Mexico. The Peruvian model will travel in the coming days to continue his training as an actor and, for this reason, he received an emotional farewell at On everyone’s lips.

The reality boy came as a surprise to virtually meet again with Johanna san miguel, whom he met in the first season of This is War. Both were very happy to see each other and exchanged emotional messages.

“How I miss you, you are quite missed. You don’t know how I cried the day you entered This is War. I hope that one day we will get back together and be on a set together … This is war, it does not exist without Johanna ”, said the historic captain.

The current host of the reality show said she was very proud of all the achievements that Nicola Porcella has accumulated and asked that she consider joining her other colleagues.

“It would be nice if you came to visit us one day. You know how much I love you and I am glad that you have taken a new path and that you achieve your dreams. Life sometimes gives you lessons, you have to learn from them and take advantage of opportunities always thinking of your child ”.

Finally, the actor also assured that he was part of the group Televisa is one of his greatest wishes: “I am going through a beautiful moment. Going to Televisa for me is a dream, I didn’t think they were going to call me again ”.

Nicola Porcella: Why are you traveling to Mexico?

Since leaving This is war, the former reality boy always indicated that one of his main goals was to become a recognized actor. With those aspirations, he arrived at Guerreros 2020, a Mexican version of EEG.

Then he announced that he was applying for an artistic study scholarship in the well-known CEA of Televisa, an acting program in which prominent artists from Mexico have been trained. Finally Nicola Porcella was able to obtain the position.

Nicola Porcella, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.