Nicola Porcella He spoke on his official Instagram account after the strong earthquake that occurred 25 kilometers south of Chiautla de Tapia, in Puebla, Mexico. The Peruvian turned to his social networks and mentioned to his followers that he was on Televisa when the earthquake occurred. Fortunately, everything was under control.

What did Nicola Porcella say after experiencing a strong earthquake in Mexico?

Nicola Porcella spoke out through her Instagram stories after the strong seismic movement in Aztec lands and took the opportunity to send a very positive message to her fans. “Everything is very good here, on Televisa, thank God. The alarm sounded and we were all evacuated. We were now able to return, they told us there was no problem. I hope you are doing very well too,” he said.

Nicola Porcella signed a contract with Televisa. Photo: Instagram screenshot

What was Nicola Porcella accused of in Mexico?

Last November 25th, Nicola Porcella He had to fulfill a commitment in Baja California, Mexico. However, she did not appear at the time agreed upon with the event organization, which claimed to have paid the artist’s fees and plane tickets. He only arrived at dawn the next day, which caused the businessman who hired him to complain about his lack of professionalism, since he was also seen at the Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City hours before. .

“There are people who paid to see, we as a company look bad, what do we do? I want you to respond to a contract that we made you, people paid a ticket to come see you and you did not comply. You had a commitment elsewhere, in Mexico City, this contract was made since August and you knew well (…). The only thing I’m going to tell you is that I want a refund of my money, there are media outlets right now and I want you to respond (…), I want the ‘wool’ of the contract, especially if there is someone who wants the return of their ticket,” the businessman expressed angrily.

