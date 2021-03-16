Nicola Porcella, who represents Peru in Guerreros Puerto Rico, and her ex-partner Francesca Lazo are very excited because their child just launched as youtuber. The small business was presented in a virtual way in Everyone’s mouth last Monday, March 15.

When taking the floor, the ‘Historical Captain’ from This is War He outlined a big smile and expressed feeling great pride that, little by little and with great talent and effort, his first-born son fulfills his most cherished dreams.

Nicola Porcella celebrated her son’s birthday and shared it on her social networks. Photo: Nicola Porcella / Instagram

“It is a special day for everyone, for me, Francesca, Adriano and the whole family. For three years he asked me to be youtuber. We got him into his YouTube course, he teaches us. We are super proud of him, ”said Nicola Porcella.

Before this comment, Jazmín Pinedo congratulated the reality boy already Francesca Lazo forever supporting your child to achieve each and every one of their goals. “9 years, and you are already fulfilling your dream. How nice that mommy and daddy got together ”, commented the host of En boca de todos.

Finally, Nicola Porcella He highlighted the courage and perseverance of his little one, who he claims came to the world to unite his family. “I am a super proud dad, he is the angel that saved me and my family, he is the little piece that united my family. At his young age he has managed to cope with many things, “said the member of Puerto Rico.”

