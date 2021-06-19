Nicola Porcella recently worried all her followers by reporting that she was infected with COVID-19. At that time, the model said that he had not presented many symptoms and hoped that his situation was not going to get complicated, because as it is remembered, his father also contracted the virus some time ago and came to be in the ICU.

However, the reality boy updated his state of health, and through his social networks, he revealed that he already presented one of the most common symptoms of the disease, such as the loss of some senses.

“Here telling you that I have lost my sense of smell and taste” Porcella wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

It is worth mentioning that Nicola contracted the virus despite having received the two doses of the vaccine in the United States. Therefore, when he announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus, he asked all his followers to continue taking care of the fearsome disease.

“I want to tell you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite being vaccinated with both doses, we know that the vaccine does not prevent a contagion, but rather a complication “, wrote the captain of The Lions, in a text that begins with the heading “You will see me come back stronger than before.”

“As you know, I had my father going through very difficult times with this disease and I know that many of my colleagues are not having a good time, so I ask you guys to take care of yourself. This is not a game“Said the former member of This is war.

