On the occasion of a new year, Nicola Porcella decided to make a brief account of what he lived through in 2021. Through a post on his Instagram account, the Peruvian model first detailed his trip to settle in Mexico.

“I am leaving behind 2021, a year that helped me get to know myself a lot. I made the decision to go live outside my country, and against what many believe, I did it for my family, for their tranquility ”, read the first lines of the publication.

Porcella He also revealed that one of his reasons for living outside of Peru was because he did not find the emotional stability he needed in this part of the world.

“In Peru I always had economic stability but never emotional stability, and in 2021 I decided to prioritize my peace of mind and that of my family. For many years I wondered why so many things happen to me, and I understood that life gives you signs to leave situations, people and even jobs that hurt you or bring out the worst in you, ”the model continued to explain.

YOU CAN SEE: Valeria Piazza on the return of Nicola Porcella to EEG: “He had attacked our warriors”

Nicola Porcella thanks the people she met during 2021

The reality boy also showed gratitude for the year that has just ended, and it is that he remembered the quality of the people who accompanied him in the most tense moments of 2021, such as when his father was hospitalized after being ill with coronavirus.

“Some of what I am most grateful for in 2021 is the people who introduced themselves to me. When my father had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID, people I never imagined appeared to help me and my brother. Everything in this life happens for something and I always thank the people I met, “said the model.

Nicola is excited about the new projects

To end his post, the former ‘warrior’ told his followers that he already has job offers to start 2022.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Samu’ exposes Nicola labeling reality shows after the end of Guerreros: “In war and work, anything goes”

“Now we do start 2022 with my favorite cabal: a new job. Thank you, God, for all your blessings to me and especially to my family ”, concluded the influencer.