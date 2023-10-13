Nicola Pietrangeli has been discharged from the Gemelli hospital in Rome. The former tennis player, who turned 90 a month ago, is well and will undergo further checks in two weeks to check that everything is going well.

Pietrangeli was admitted to the Roman hospital last October 6 for checks after experiencing a slight illness at home: his condition, however, never caused concern.

Now he will have to do some movement to regain muscle tone but in these first hours at home everything is going well.