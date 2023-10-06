Nicola Pietrangeli in hospital: this is how the former tennis champion is

The legendary Italian tennis player Nicola Pietrangeli was hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome due to an illness that struck him while he was at home. Initial symptoms included dizziness, which is suspected to have been caused by high blood pressure. Pietrangeli, who celebrated his 90th birthday last September 11th, was kept under observation during the night, but the first checks reassured the former champion about his general condition, opening up the possibility of an exit already in day.

The news of his hospitalization surprised many, but it seems that the great champion is facing the situation with the same determination that has characterized him on the pitch for so many years. Furthermore, despite his current condition, in recent days Pietrangeli had found the time to pay a compliment to the young Italian tennis player Jannik Siner, who recently reached fourth place in the ATP ranking, equaling the great Adriano Panatta. Pietrangeli said in an interview with Repubblica: “Good boy, but two lifetimes won’t be enough for him to surpass me too.”

