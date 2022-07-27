The plenum of the CSM gave the green light with a large majority (one vote against and 4 abstentions) to the appointment proposed by the Fifth Commission

Rome – Nicola Piacente is the new chief prosecutor of Genoa. The plenum of the CSM this afternoon gave the green light with a large majority (one vote against and 4 abstentions) to the appointment proposed by the Fifth Commission. In the judiciary since 1986, Piacente, during his career, was first prosecutors in Trapani and Brindisi, then, from 1999 to 2002, out of office at the criminal court for the former Yugoslavia (The Hague) and, subsequently, at the Olaf. In 2002, having returned to his role, he was Deputy Prosecutor in Genoa and, since 2005, in Milan. Returning to Genoa in 2011 as deputy prosecutor, from 2015 to today he has instead held the position of head of the Como prosecutor’s office.

During the Plenum it was underlined how the advance discussion of the resolution is based on the will of the CSM not to leave uncovered the management of the judicial office committed to supporting the accusation in the trial on the Morandi bridge disaster.