The wedding between Brooklyn Beckham (23 years old) and Nicola Peltz (28 years old), held on April 9, 2022 in Palm Beach, became the fairy tale that the bride and groom wished for: three days of celebrations, a ceremony for the rite Jew in the Peltz family mansion in the city of Florida, a dress made exclusively for the bride by the firm Valentino and more than 500 guests, including tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, chef Gordon Ramsay and actress Eva Longoria, among others. As has been published, a wedding that cost more than three million dollars. That dream link who even appeared on the cover of the British edition of the magazine Vogue, It was first clouded by the many news reports that pointed to a feud between the bride and her mother-in-law, since Peltz had not worn a Victoria Beckham dress. After these informations, that wedding has now turned into a legal battle between the bride’s family and the organizers.

Nelson Peltz, the billionaire father of the actress and model who married David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, has sued Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, two of the four wedding planners to which the bride and groom resorted for the preparations. Both were fired nine days after being hired for not fulfilling the planned plans, according to an account exclusively the british newspaper The Daily Mail. In addition, and according to the same publication, Nicola Peltz’s family is demanding a refund of the deposit of $159,000 (146,000 euros) that was given to the two dismissed organizers, an amount that they refuse to return.

Making the wedding go perfectly was the Peltz family’s biggest concern, since, as they argue in the lawsuit, “the guest list included more than five hundred people, including numerous celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and other influential people, who traveled from all over the world to attend.” “The bridal couple’s fame, combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests, required the wedding planner to have the experience and staff to plan, coordinate and execute an event of the caliber and complexity expected,” Peltz’s lawyers argue in the lawsuit, to which the British newspaper has had access.

According to the same publication, Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia Heffner contacted Plan Design Events, the firm of Braghin and Grijalba, on March 1, 2022, after getting rid of Preston Bailey, the first wedding planner to whom they resorted and who is known for having organized, among others, the wedding of Ivanka Trump with Jared Kushner in 2009. Although in this case the reason why they dispensed with their services has not been disclosed.

Six weeks after the wedding, the bride’s parents hoped that the firm would be able to take on the pending aspects of organizing. However, the lawsuit argues that dismissal because, despite the fact that they had promised to solve the situation, they could not finalize any agreement with the suppliers that had been previously selected by them or attend the meetings already scheduled. The girlfriend even sent them a message on more than one occasion, which has now been made public, in which she claimed to be “fed up” with hunting them down.

Nelson Peltz even suggests that the wedding planners they abused alcohol. “References to alcohol use and possible abuse were not unusual,” they explain in the complaint. However, the girlfriend did not seem to disagree with this aspect, according to some of her newly published messages from her. In one of the ones that Nicola and Arianna Grijalba, the event organizer, crossed paths, you can read: “I’m going to have a tequila before my head explodes. But I’m here if you need me”, to which the Brooklyn Beckham woman replies: “Yes, queen!!!”.

In their arguments, the family of the then future bride also puts on the table that the organizers convinced them that they were capable of taking on the task, just because of the fame that they would achieve for having been in charge of that wedding, they were going to move it forward. . “Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime: to associate their names with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel his firm to wedding planning stardom,” the family’s lawyers explain in the letter.

The bride’s parents finally decided to fire them and with the wedding getting closer they hired Michelle Rago, who finally took charge of the preparations. This last decision, as explained in the lawsuit, also meant a greater financial outlay for the Peltz family, which had to pay this organizer a “substantially higher” fee than what it would have charged “under normal circumstances,” according to the statement. in the complaint, given the little margin of preparation until the day of the link.