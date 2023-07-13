Wendy Guevara and Nicola have become the Televisa reality show ‘LCDLFM’ in two of the most acclaimed and admired participants for their participation in the reality show that has amazed all of Mexico with its success.

But on social networks there are those who say that Nicola has fallen in love with Wendy Guevara, they could even see themselves outside of “LCDLFM” once the successful Televisa reality show ends, however there are those who also think that everything is a game between them.

But the famous expert Maryfer Centeno has already analyzed Wendy Guevara already nicolagiven his success in ‘LCDLFM’, and gives his opinion on whether the love that Nicola would have for Wendy Guevara would be real.

“No one ‘spanks’ someone who doesn’t like it…”, he says Maryfer Rye in reference to the “spanking” that Nicola has given Wendy Guevara, which would reveal a lot of trust between them.

“It is part of seduction and body language has to do with this unconscious seduction. Spanking is an unconscious way of saying ‘I want you,’” Quote Maryfer Centeno on her social networks.

Something that particularly attracts Maryfer Centeno’s attention is seeing how Wendy Guevara and Nicola always make soft movements when they are together: “they are affectionate and well, he moves back slightly instinctively. There is a phrase that says: ‘it scares me , But I like it…'”.

Among the romantic scenes that have recently gone viral, even on networks, is the moment when Wendy Guevara puts on a mask and Nicola approaches her to kiss her.

To the followers of ‘LCDLFM’ They have been able to love seeing how Wendy Guevara and Nicola carry their friendly relationship, and they love it when they are together, because they unexpectedly star in moments that make the Televisa reality show “a delight for viewers”.